Anti-cycle race slogan painted on Oundle Road ahead of Peterborough bike festival this weekend

The writing on the road appeared overnight

An angry resident who is unhappy about road closures connected to a major cycling event coming to Peterborough this weekend has made their objections very clear – by writing ‘No Race’ in huge white letters on the road where the event will take place.

The graffiti appeared over night on Oundle Road in Chesterton, just outside the Peterborough city boundaries. It appears to be sending a message to organisers of the Tour of Cambridgeshire cycle event, which will be based at the East of England Showground this weekend.

The event will see thousands of cyclists taking part in a series of events on Saturday and Sunday. A number of road closures will be in place throughout the weekend.

Oundle Road in Chesterton will be closed between 8am and 8pm on Saturday and 8am and 8.15pm on Sunday.

The race has caused controversy this year, with some businesses and residents on the course route calling for a different route for the event in future years.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, who has been among those to call for route changes to the event, said : “Making a protest in this way is not the way forward.

“There is a balance that needs to be reached in terms of ensuring that there is proper enjoyment between the participants and their supporters, and others in the local community who are impacted by the race.

“This means full and constructive engagement by all concerned, including the organisers of the race, local councils as well as residents and businesses. Communication is vital and it needs to be well in advance of the race taking place.”

A spokesman for event organisers Golazo Cycling said: “We’ve heard the local residents are very upset about this act of vandalism and are looking to see how we can support the removal and cleaning."

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of the graffiti on Oundle Road, Chesterton and we will be removing it shortly.

"We will review the Tour of Cambridgeshire with the organisers following the race weekend. Where appropriate complaints and issues will be discussed with the event organisers.”