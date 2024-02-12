Amazon warehouse blocked following overturned lorry at Cardea, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A main road in Peterborough has been closed after a lorry overturned,

Cambridgeshire Police said the A605 had been closed between Cardea and the Amazon warehouse.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called with reports of an overturned lorry on Flaxley Road, Peterborough at about 9.05am today (12 February). Officer and the fire service are currently on the scene. The driver received a slight injury. The A605 between Cardea and the Amazon depot is currently closed.”

It appears the lorry was carrying paper, and a clear up operation is taking place