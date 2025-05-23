All of the Peterborough road closures to be aware of heading into the Bank Holiday

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:43 BST
A number of road and lane closures are in place in and around Peterborough this Bank Holiday weekend and beyond.

The Peterborough Telegraph brings you the latest road closures to be aware of when planning journeys below.

From midnight, May 12 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Sutton to Wansford A1 traffic signals, lane closures and diversion route for dual carriageway works on behalf of National Highways.

1. A47

From midnight, May 12 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Sutton to Wansford A1 traffic signals, lane closures and diversion route for dual carriageway works on behalf of National Highways. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
from 7am April 28 to 4pm July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 17 to junction 18 - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

2. A47

from 7am April 28 to 4pm July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 17 to junction 18 - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) northbound,, junction 15 to junction 17 - Lane closures and slip road closure for pavement testing.

3. A1(M)

from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) northbound,, junction 15 to junction 17 - Lane closures and slip road closure for pavement testing. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
from 7am June 2 to 8pm June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 17 to junction 18 - diversion route on behalf of AWG

4. A47

from 7am June 2 to 8pm June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 17 to junction 18 - diversion route on behalf of AWG Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice