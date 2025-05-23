All of the Peterborough road closures to be aware of heading into the Bank Holiday

The Peterborough Telegraph brings you the latest road closures to be aware of when planning journeys below.
1. A47
From midnight, May 12 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Sutton to Wansford A1 traffic signals, lane closures and diversion route for dual carriageway works on behalf of National Highways. Photo: Google
2. A47
from 7am April 28 to 4pm July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 17 to junction 18 - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council. Photo: Google
3. A1(M)
from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) northbound,, junction 15 to junction 17 - Lane closures and slip road closure for pavement testing. Photo: Google
4. A47
from 7am June 2 to 8pm June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 17 to junction 18 - diversion route on behalf of AWG Photo: Google