Serious disruption to services is expected.

The incident happened between close to London.

All train services running between Peterborough and London King’s Cross are expected to be disrupted after a person was hit by a train.

LNER has advised passengers that services running between the stations may be cancelled or delayed.

Great Northern added: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin.

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”