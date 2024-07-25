All lines between Peterborough and London King's Cross blocked after person hit by train
The incident happened between close to London.
All train services running between Peterborough and London King’s Cross are expected to be disrupted after a person was hit by a train.
LNER has advised passengers that services running between the stations may be cancelled or delayed.
Great Northern added: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin.
“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”
The latest up to date travel information can be found on the LNER website.