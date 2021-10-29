Air ambulance on scene of serious crash which has closed A1 northbound at Peterborough

Motorists are advised to avoid the area

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident, which happened on the northbound carriageway near the Fletton Parkway junction.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and there are long delays on roads surrounding the incident.

There are no further details available on how many vehicles are involved, or how many people have been injured.

However, a police spokesman tweeted: “A1M closed at J17 NORTHBOUND due to serious injury RTC. Air Ambulance on scene.”

The road is closed between Haddon and Wansford.

Road users are advised to follow the hollow black square symbol on road signs and use the below diversion: Exit the A1M at J17 and join the A1139 heading eastbound on Fletton Parkway. Follow the A1139 to J3 and exit the A1139 onto the A1260 Nene Parkway. Continue on the A1260 until the A47 Longthorpe Interchange and turn left onto the A47 Stoke Parkway heading west. Proceed on the A47 to the A1 Wansford junction and at the 1st roundabout take the 1st exit to continue straight over the bridge. At the 2nd roundabout take the 2nd exit and rejoin the A1 heading northbound.