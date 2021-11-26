A605 reopens after driver suffers minor injuries in crash between Peterborough and Whittlesey

At just before 8am, a single car collision took place along Kings Delph between Stanground and Whittlesey. The road was closed in both directions and a driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The road reopened at just after 10am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called at 7.46am to a report of a single vehicle collision on the A605 Kings Dyke, police and ambulance attended and a man received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.