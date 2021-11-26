A605 reopens after driver suffers minor injuries in crash between Peterborough and Whittlesey
The A605 has reopened after being closed in both directions following a road traffic collision this morning (November 26).
Friday, 26th November 2021, 12:08 pm
At just before 8am, a single car collision took place along Kings Delph between Stanground and Whittlesey. The road was closed in both directions and a driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The road reopened at just after 10am.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called at 7.46am to a report of a single vehicle collision on the A605 Kings Dyke, police and ambulance attended and a man received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.
“The road was closed but has now re-opened in both directions.”