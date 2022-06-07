The A1 is likely to remain closed north of Stamford for some time today following a lorry fire.

The northbound carriageway of the road was closed between the B1081 (Tickencote) and B668 (Stretton) at around 6am following the fire.

While the fire has now been extinguished, the clean up operation has just begun, and it is not known when the road will re-open again, as re-surfacing may also be needed.

The scene of the fire

Motorists are advised to find another route if they have to travel this morning. An official diversion has been set up, but there are long delays in the area.

A National Highways spokesman said: “Carriageway clean up is underway but is likely to be protracted due to the nature of the incident. Once clean up is complete the road will be inspected to confirm whether any resurfacing is required.”

Diversion details

Road users are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol:

Leave the A1 northbound at Stamford and at the top of the slip road turn left onto the A606 heading west.

Follow the A606 to Oakham and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit to continue on the A606.

Continue on the A606 to Melton Mowbray and turn right to join the A607 towards Thorpe Arnold.

Follow the A607 through Thorpe Arnold, Waltham on the Wolds and Harlaxton back to the A1.