A1 closed at Stamford following collision between a car and a lorry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are long delays in the area as a result
The A1 has been closed at Stamford following a collision between a car and a lorry.
The southbound carriageway is shut between the B668 (Stretton / Greetham Turn Off) and the B1081 (Great Casterton / Tickencote Turn Off).
There are no details of any injuries sustained.
There are delays on both carriageways, and on surrounding roads, while emergency services work at the scene.