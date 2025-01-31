A1 closed at Stamford following collision between a car and a lorry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A1 has been closed at Stamford following a collision between a car and a lorry.

The southbound carriageway is shut between the B668 (Stretton / Greetham Turn Off) and the B1081 (Great Casterton / Tickencote Turn Off).

There are no details of any injuries sustained.

There are delays on both carriageways, and on surrounding roads, while emergency services work at the scene.