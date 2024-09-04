A1 blocked in Cambridgeshire south of Peterborough following collision involving lorry and a car that had fallen off a transporter
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Long delays in the area
The A1 is blocked south of Peterborough in Cambridgeshire after a collision involving a car that had fallen off a transporter.
Two lanes are blocked at Brampton Hut on the southbound carriageway.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.55am with reports of a collision involving a lorry and a car that had fallen off a transporter on the A1 southbound at Brampton Hut.
“As a result two lanes of the southbound carriageway have been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
“Officers are currently at the scene and injuries are currently unclear.”