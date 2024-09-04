Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Long delays in the area

The A1 is blocked south of Peterborough in Cambridgeshire after a collision involving a car that had fallen off a transporter.

Two lanes are blocked at Brampton Hut on the southbound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.55am with reports of a collision involving a lorry and a car that had fallen off a transporter on the A1 southbound at Brampton Hut.

“As a result two lanes of the southbound carriageway have been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Officers are currently at the scene and injuries are currently unclear.”