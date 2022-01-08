All the following drivers were stopped by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the past week.

A lorry more than 1000kg overweight, a car full of children with no seatbelts and a driver who forgot his age- drivers stopped around Peterborough this week

The latest stops are in and it turns out that the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit had another busy week on the city’s roads.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 5:01 am

They included a lorry that was more than 1000kg overweight, a car that was stopped for being full of unrestrained children and a driver who appeared to forget his age.

1. 07/01/22

This vehicle was stopped for being an astonishing 1190kg overweight. The driver has been reported and the vehicle is not prohibited back on the road until the load is reduced.

Photo: Midlands

2. 07/01/22

No licence or insurance for this driver in Peterborough. Seized and reported.

Photo: Midlands

3. 05/01/22

There was nearly a serious incident on the A1M this week when a truck spilled its load all across one lane of the road. Officers had to attend to clear up several bags of insulation. The search for the driver is ongoing.

Photo: Midlands

4. 03/01/22

This driver in the city centre was reported for not having a licence, MOT or insurance. Reported and seized.

Photo: Midlands

