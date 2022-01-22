A driver recalled to prison, a learner “practicing” for their test and an overturned lorry- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

They include a driver that was wanted for recall to prison, a learner practicing for their test and an overturned lorry.
All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 21/01/22
Officers were called to the A1 southbound carriageway near Stamford in order to recover a jack kinfed lorry. The road was closed for several hours.
Photo: Midlands
2. 20/01/22
Again on the A1 southbound, an ummarked car spotted this vehicle travelling in the outside lane when not allowed to do so. It was also not showing a rear number plate. The driver was reported.
Photo: Midlands
3. 16/01/22
This driver was caught practicing for their test next month. That means they had no licence or insurance. Driver reported and vehicle seized.
Photo: Midlands
4. 15/01/22
This driver was arrested after being stopped and giving false details. Police quickly realised that he'd taken without owner's consent (TWOCing), had no licence, no insurance and was even wanted for recall to prison.
Photo: Midlands