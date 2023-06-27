A four-year-old girl has been discharged from hospital and is now recovering at home following a double-decker bus collision in Huntingdon.

The girl, who was a pedestrian, was initially left in a serious condition after the incident on Ambury Road at around 9am on Friday morning (June 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two passengers on the blue bus received minor injuries and were taken to hospital. The driver remained at the scene to assist enquiries.

The 4-year-old girl has been released from hospital.

Police are still appealing for witnesses or anyone that may have dashcam footage to come forward.