4-year-old girl discharged from hospital after being hit by bus

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.
By Ben Jones
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

A four-year-old girl has been discharged from hospital and is now recovering at home following a double-decker bus collision in Huntingdon.

The girl, who was a pedestrian, was initially left in a serious condition after the incident on Ambury Road at around 9am on Friday morning (June 23).

Two passengers on the blue bus received minor injuries and were taken to hospital. The driver remained at the scene to assist enquiries.

The 4-year-old girl has been released from hospital.
The 4-year-old girl has been released from hospital.
Police are still appealing for witnesses or anyone that may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone that can help has been urged to contact police online quoting reference 127 of 23 June, or call on 101 if you do not have internet access.

