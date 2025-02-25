20 new speed cameras to be installed on A47 between Peterborough and King's Lynn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The scheme will cost National Highways £6m and be completed by the winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has begun on new speed cameras and signage along the A47, linking Peterborough to Thorney, Guyhirn, Wisbech and King’s Lynn.

The new safety scheme will see the installation of 20 new average speed safety cameras as well as the permanent reduction of the speed limit at the following locations: - A47 Welland Road roundabout to Oversley Lodge roundabout. 60mph to 50mph. - Thorney New Cut roundabout to Thorney Toll. 60mph to 50mph. - Thorney Toll village. 60mph to 40mph. - Thorney Toll to Guyhirn. 60mph to 50mph. - Guyhirn to Wisbech. 60mph to 50mph - Shoreboat Roundabout to Pullover roundabout. 60mph to 50mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the £6m project is expected to be completed by the winter.

The location of the new speed cameras on the A47 between Peterborough and King's Lynn.

The first phase of work between Wisbech and King’s Lynn is scheduled for completion in May. This will be followed by Guyhirn to Wisbech between May and July and Peterborough to Guyhirn between July and November.

To minimise disruption, works will be carried out on weekday nights, between 8pm - 6am. Overnight closures will be in place and drivers have been advised to allow additional time to complete their journeys.

Diversion

During overnight closures between Wisbech and King’s Lynn traffic travelling eastbound on the A47 will be diverted onto A1101 at Wisbech Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wisbech to King's Lynn diversion.

Follow the A1101 and A1122 to the A10 to rejoin the A47 at Hardwick Roundabout.

Traffic travelling westbound will follow the same diversion as above, but in reverse.

To carry out the work safely all laybys between Elm High Road, Wisbech and Pullover Roundabout, King’s Lynn will be closed for the duration the works.

Further details of works and diversions as the scheme progresses will be available on the dedicated East Region safety scheme page of the National Highways website.