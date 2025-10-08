Road closures in Peterborough.placeholder image
Road closures in Peterborough.

11 road closures for Peterborough drivers to be aware of in October

By Ben Jones
Published 8th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 00:48 BST
A number of road and lane closures will be in place in and around Peterborough this October.

The Peterborough Telegraph brings you the latest road closures to be aware of when planning journeys below.

8pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes). Two-way signals for communications on behalf of National Highways.

1. A47 westbound, Littlewood Roundabout to Welland Road Roundabout

8am October 20 to 8pm October 24, slight delays both directions.

2. A47 both directions, junction 20 roundabout to A16

8am to 8pm on October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wittering to Wansford - diversion for works on behalf of AWG Group Limited.

3. A1

8pm October 14 to 6am October 22. Slight delays, lane and lay-by closures due to maintenance works, diversion route via national Highways network.

4. A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Stretton

