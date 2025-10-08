The Peterborough Telegraph brings you the latest road closures to be aware of when planning journeys below.
1. A47 westbound, Littlewood Roundabout to Welland Road Roundabout
8pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes). Two-way signals for communications on behalf of National Highways. Photo: Google
2. A47 both directions, junction 20 roundabout to A16
8am October 20 to 8pm October 24, slight delays both directions. Photo: Google
3. A1
8am to 8pm on October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wittering to Wansford - diversion for works on behalf of AWG Group Limited. Photo: Google
4. A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Stretton
8pm October 14 to 6am October 22. Slight delays, lane and lay-by closures due to maintenance works, diversion route via national Highways network. Photo: Google