Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision halts traffic near Elton

A motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car near Elton.

The crash took place on the A605 at the Elton and Sibson turn.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed to this newspaper the road traffic collision happened at about 6.45am.

The rider of the motorcycle has since been taken to hospital but police believe his injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

Police and recovery vehicles were on the scene of the incident this morning managing congestion and clearing away debris as backlogged traffic queued for 20 minutes.