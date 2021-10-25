Thousands of people walk through Peterborough streets to celebrate birthday of Prophet Muhammad

The date is one of the most important in the Islam calendar, and around 2,000 people took part in the celebrations yesterday (Sunday.)

Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Peterborough Joint Mosques Council said: “We hold a march on the Sunday after the birthday every year, as it is one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar. This year the actual birthday was on October 19.

“Last year we were unable to hold the walk because of coronavirus, so this year we had about 2,000 people take part, one of the biggest we have had.”

The procession route took the parade from the Ghousia Mosque on Gladstone Street, along Cambridge Avenue, Silverwood Road, and Taverners Road before returning to Gladstone Street and to the Faizan E Madina Mosque.

Mr Choudhuri said: “When the procession got to the Mosque at the end of the walk, there were religious scholars, who came from Peterborough and elsewhere, who spoke of the teaching of the Prophet, and the importance of his teachings.

“There was also food served to everyone.

“It was a great success, with everyone being well behaved, and taking into account COVID.”

Events were also held at Mosques on October 19.

1. Worshippers celebrate birthday of Prophet Muhammad March from Masjid Ghousia mosque to Faizan-e-Madina mosque in celebration of the Prophet Muhammad EMN-211024-163950009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

