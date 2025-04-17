The Vikings are coming - see hundreds of re-enactors at Peterborough's Flag Fen
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Viking Festival returns to Flag Fen with the epic clash over the Bank Holiday weekend, from May 3-5.
Visitors of all ages can enjoy a full day of immersive experiences, with a packed programme of events running across all three days.
Thrilling weapons and archery displays will take place throughout the festival, along with a spectacular skirmish – and you’ll even have the chance to try your hand at axe throwing* and archery!
It’s not all about the battles though. Visitors can step back in time and discover what life was like in a real Viking encampment. Explore a Viking burial site, learn about their diet, and watch traditional crafts such as woodworking, metalworking, cooking, and weaving in action.
The Battle of Ringmere was fought on 5 May 1010 and the highlight of each day will be the dramatic re-enactment of this historic clash, as an Anglo-Danish army from Cambridgeshire and East Anglia, led by Ulfcytel (Ulfketil), faces off against a Viking force commanded by Thorkell the Tall. Watch as skilled re-enactors charge into battle, swords flashing and shields clashing, recreating the intensity and drama of ancient warfare.
Book at flagfen.org.uk/events