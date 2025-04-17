The Vikings are coming - see hundreds of re-enactors at Peterborough's Flag Fen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Witness the dramatic re-enactment of the Battle of Ringmere 1010, as hundreds of Vikings descend upon Flag Fen Archaeology Park in Peterborough this May!

The Viking Festival returns to Flag Fen with the epic clash over the Bank Holiday weekend, from May 3-5.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a full day of immersive experiences, with a packed programme of events running across all three days.

Thrilling weapons and archery displays will take place throughout the festival, along with a spectacular skirmish – and you’ll even have the chance to try your hand at axe throwing* and archery!

The Viking Festival returns to Flag Fen this May Photo: Terry Harris

It’s not all about the battles though. Visitors can step back in time and discover what life was like in a real Viking encampment. Explore a Viking burial site, learn about their diet, and watch traditional crafts such as woodworking, metalworking, cooking, and weaving in action.

The Battle of Ringmere was fought on 5 May 1010 and the highlight of each day will be the dramatic re-enactment of this historic clash, as an Anglo-Danish army from Cambridgeshire and East Anglia, led by Ulfcytel (Ulfketil), faces off against a Viking force commanded by Thorkell the Tall. Watch as skilled re-enactors charge into battle, swords flashing and shields clashing, recreating the intensity and drama of ancient warfare.

Book at flagfen.org.uk/events