Teenager killed in collision near Peterborough

Kelso Lawrence

Police were called to the incident, which involved a silver Peugeot 206 on Byall Fen Drove, Manea at just after 2am on Monday (December 27).

They attended together with firefighters and paramedics, but the driver of the car, 19-year-old Kelso Lawrence who lived on the same road, died at the scene. Two other passengers in the car were uninjured.

Kelso’s family have paid tribute to him in a statement which reads: “Kelso will be sorely missed by all the family, his son and his many, many friends. We respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time.”