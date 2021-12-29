Teenager killed in collision near Peterborough
A teenager has died in a collision that happened near Peterborough.
Police were called to the incident, which involved a silver Peugeot 206 on Byall Fen Drove, Manea at just after 2am on Monday (December 27).
They attended together with firefighters and paramedics, but the driver of the car, 19-year-old Kelso Lawrence who lived on the same road, died at the scene. Two other passengers in the car were uninjured.
Kelso’s family have paid tribute to him in a statement which reads: “Kelso will be sorely missed by all the family, his son and his many, many friends. We respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the car beforehand, is asked to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting incident 28 of 27 December.