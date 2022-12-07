Teenager arrested after pedestrian killed in collision on Orton Parkway in Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on a dual carriageway in Peterborough late last night.

At about 11.30pm last night, (6 December) a blue Vauxhall Astra travelling south was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the Orton Parkway, below the Pennington Busway Bridge.

Officers and paramedics attended but sadly the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses

No further information about the circumstances of the collision have been revealed by police, and officers are appealing for help to piece together what happened in the incident.The driver of the Astra, a 19-year-old man from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

He is in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said dashcam footage could be key in helping the investigation. He said: “A young man has lost his life and I am appealing for the public’s help in trying to piece together what has happened.