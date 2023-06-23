A teenage girl is among three people being treated in hospital after being hurt in a dog attack near Wisbech.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital alongside a 43-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man following the incident in the early hours of this morning (Friday, June 23).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.08am this morning by the ambulance service reporting three people had been injured as a result of an attack by a dog within a house in Leafere Way, Leverington.

“Those injured - a 43-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man - are all currently being treated in hospital, however the injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.