Teenage girl among three injured in dog attack near Wisbech

Dog was seized by specialist officers after incident in home in the early hours of the morning.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:29 BST

A teenage girl is among three people being treated in hospital after being hurt in a dog attack near Wisbech.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital alongside a 43-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man following the incident in the early hours of this morning (Friday, June 23).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.08am this morning by the ambulance service reporting three people had been injured as a result of an attack by a dog within a house in Leafere Way, Leverington.

Three people are being treated for their injuriesThree people are being treated for their injuries
“Those injured - a 43-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man - are all currently being treated in hospital, however the injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.

“Police dog handlers and dangerous dog officers attended the incident and have seized the dog. No arrests have been made.”

