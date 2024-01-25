Teenage driver seriously hurt in crash on Nene Parkway in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager has suffered serious injuries following a crash on a parkway in Peterborough last night.

Officers on patrol came across the crash, between a silver Ford Fiesta and black Ford Transit van, on the southbound carriageway of the Nene Parkway, in Peterborough, between the Thorpe Wood and Oundle Road junctions, at about 10pm yesterday (24 January).

The Fiesta driver, an 18-year-old man from Peterborough, was taken to hospital with a serious but not life threatening injury.

Police have released images of the aftermath of the crash as they appeal for witnesses

The Transit driver suffered minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses – particularly those who may have dashcam footage of the incident – to come forward and help with their investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash or either vehicle prior to the collision, or has dashcam footage, should report it through the force website using reference CC-24012024-0525.