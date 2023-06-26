Sixth Formers and Year 11s arrive in style at proms held in Peterborough more than decade ago

Let us transport you back ten years ago: you’re wearing your huge, sparkly, rented prom dress or sharp, hired suit and you’ve arrived by a posh, or novelty, car to your prom.

You’re being forced to have your photos embarrassingly taken by your family (and that one friend’s mum) after spending hours getting ready.

LMFAO, Party Rock Anthem, and Rizzle Kicks, Down With The Trumpets, are soundtracking your night out and your prom was up there with the most talked about event of the summer.

In this photographic article, we allow you to relive a night in your teenage years - after delving through our archives for Sir Harry Smith Community College snaps from 2011, 2012 and 2013 as prom season kickstarts again.

Now, you will be in your late twenties and early thirties but, strangely, these photos might only feel like they were taken last year.

Sit back, relax, put some Nickelodeon on and reminisce time gone by from the good old Whittlesey school days in the next images:

1 . Sir Harry Smith Community College Sir Harry Smith Community College Sixth Form Prom at the Holiday Inn Photo Sales

2 . Sir Harry Smith Community College Sir Harry Smith Community College Sixth Form Prom at the Holiday Inn Photo Sales

3 . Sir Harry Smith Community College Sir Harry Smith Community College Sixth Form Prom at the Holiday Inn Photo Sales

4 . Sir Harry Smith Community College Sir Harry Smith Community College, Year 11 Proms night, at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 8