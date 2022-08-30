News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Seven-year-old girl suffers broken leg in Eastfield Road collision

Police appeal for dashcam footage following crash

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:49 pm

A seven year old girl suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car in Peterborough.

At 5.25pm on Monday, 22 August, the seven-year-old girl was walking along Eastfield Road near the junction with Monument Street when she was struck by a Skoda Yeti.

The driver stopped at the scene and the girl sustained fractures to her leg, ankle and foot.

The incident happened at the junction of Eastfield Road and Monument Street

Most Popular

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting number 1211886.

Peterborough