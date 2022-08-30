Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A seven year old girl suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car in Peterborough.

At 5.25pm on Monday, 22 August, the seven-year-old girl was walking along Eastfield Road near the junction with Monument Street when she was struck by a Skoda Yeti.

The driver stopped at the scene and the girl sustained fractures to her leg, ankle and foot.

The incident happened at the junction of Eastfield Road and Monument Street

