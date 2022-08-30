Seven-year-old girl suffers broken leg in Eastfield Road collision
Police appeal for dashcam footage following crash
By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:49 pm
A seven year old girl suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car in Peterborough.
At 5.25pm on Monday, 22 August, the seven-year-old girl was walking along Eastfield Road near the junction with Monument Street when she was struck by a Skoda Yeti.
The driver stopped at the scene and the girl sustained fractures to her leg, ankle and foot.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough rogues' gallery - the faces of nine crooks jailed in and around city in August
-
2
Abandoning a car and drink driving - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentences revealed
-
3
100 plus jobs to be created under new warehouse development plans for Peterborough
-
4
Missing 15-year-old-girl could be in Peterborough, police say
-
5
Man arrested after violence breaks out in Peterborough street
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting number 1211886.