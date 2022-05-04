The incident happened on the A47 between Eye Green and Thorney.

Seven people were injured in a crash involving five vehicles along the A47 between Eye Green and Thorney on Saturday (April 30).

The road, also known as The Causeway, was closed for around four hours between 3:15 and 7:15pm on the bank holiday weekend.

Police officers, paramedics and fire crews from around the region all attended the incident, with fire crews forced to cut two people from their vehicles. Both were then taken to Peterborough City Hospital but their injuries have been described as by the emergency services as “minor.” Five other people were injured in the crash but did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.36pm on Saturday (30 April) with reports of a collision involving five vehicles in the Causeway, Thorney.

“Officers, paramedics and fire crews all attended the scene.

“Seven people were injured, with two being taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as minor.

“The road was closed while the incident was being dealt with and was reopened at about 7.15pm.”

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “On Saturday at 3.12pm, one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on The Causeway, Thorney.

“Crews arrived to find a collision involving five vehicles, with seven casualties involved.