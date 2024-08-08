Section of A1 close to Peterborough closed due to fatal collision after man seen walking along central reservation
A section on the A1, close to Peterborough has been closed following a fatal collision.
Police were called to the scene to reports of a reports of concern for a man who was walking along the central reservation of the road near the entrance to RAF Wittering at around midnight.
Shortly after, the 27-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and was declared dead by emergency services at just before 12.30am.
Both lanes of the road are shut between the junctions with the A47and A43 and are expected to be into morning rush hour and beyond.
Cambridgeshire Police have appealed to find witnesses, stating: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting incident 3 of 8 August.
“Anyone without internet access should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.”