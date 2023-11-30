Sawtry man remains in critical condition following crash between Peterborough and Crowland that killed 79-year-old woman
A 33-year-man from Sawtry remains in a critical condition in Addenbrooke’s Hospital following a crash on the A16 on Friday (November 24).
The crash happened at around 6:10pm between Peterborough and Crowland.
The 33-year-old was driving a silver Ford Fiesta travelling in the opposite direction to a silver Kia Sorento.
The driver of the Sorento, a 79-year-old woman from the Spalding area, in Lincolnshire, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.
There was, however, one casualty of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eleanor Joy Williamson, 79, of Silkstone Common, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was the passenger in the Sorento.
In a statement, her family said: “Joy, as she was known to one and all, leaves her husband of 57 years, three children and six grandchildren.
“She wore many different hats during her life, working for the American airforce at Mildenhall and had been involved for many years in education in the Barnsley area.
“Joy was also active in the equestrian world and was a member of a number of brass bands.
“In retirement, she took up photography at a competitive level and was always active and delighted in supporting her family in their education, hobbies and employment. She also loved travel and driving.”
Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of either vehicle in the build-up to it, should report it through the force website using reference CC-24112023-0372.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.