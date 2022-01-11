Roads closed as WW2 explosive found in Bourne

A series of roads have been closed in Bourne this afternoon (January 11) after a WW2 explosive was found.

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 5:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 5:26 pm

Police are currently on the scene at an auction house in Bourne Road, where the explosive has been found.

As a result, roads are closed at South Street, Abbey Road, Eastgate and Spalding Road.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “We are on scene at an auction house in Bourne Road, Bourne, where a Second World War explosive has been found.

“Roads are closed at South Street, Abbey Road, Eastgate & Spalding Road while it is made safe.

“Please avoid the area. Reported at 2.06pm. Incident 216 of today relates.”

More as we have it.