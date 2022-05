Busway has been shut by police this afternoon.

Busway, outside Ortongate Centre, in Peterborough, is closed due to a collision involving a bus.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the incident, involving a Stagecoach bus and one other vehicle, was reported at 2.42pm on Wednesday (May 18).

Police confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that there were no injuries.

The bus was later moved further along Busway so officers could sweep broken glass off the road at 3.05pm.