Road closed in Peterborough after crash

The road has been closed

Emergency services were called at 3.23pm today (25 June) with reports of a collision in Topmoor Way, Paston, Peterborough

The collision, which involved an Audi A3 and a Suzuki Alto, resulted on the road being blocked.

A police spokesperson said; “Officers and paramedics have attended the scene, with at least one person reporting minor injuries.