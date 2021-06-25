Road closed in Peterborough after crash
A road in Peterborough has been closed this afternoon following a crash.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 4:45 pm
Emergency services were called at 3.23pm today (25 June) with reports of a collision in Topmoor Way, Paston, Peterborough
The collision, which involved an Audi A3 and a Suzuki Alto, resulted on the road being blocked.
A police spokesperson said; “Officers and paramedics have attended the scene, with at least one person reporting minor injuries.
“The road is closed while in the incident is dealt with an recovery of the vehicles takes place.”