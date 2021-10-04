Road blocked in Peterborough after Royal Mail lorry overturns
A road in Peterborough has been blocked after a lorry overturned.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 4:07 pm
Emergency services were called to the scene earlier this afternoon following a collision between two lorries.
A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire police said; “We were called at 2.17pm to Newcombe Way, Orton Southgate, with reports of a collision between a lorry and a HGV, which resulted in the lorry overturning.
“Officers are currently at the scene. There are not thought to be any serious injuries but the road is currently blocked and there is a reported oil spillage.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.