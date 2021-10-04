Road blocked in Peterborough after Royal Mail lorry overturns

Emergency services were called to the scene earlier this afternoon following a collision between two lorries.

A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire police said; “We were called at 2.17pm to Newcombe Way, Orton Southgate, with reports of a collision between a lorry and a HGV, which resulted in the lorry overturning.

“Officers are currently at the scene. There are not thought to be any serious injuries but the road is currently blocked and there is a reported oil spillage.”

The scene of the crash

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.