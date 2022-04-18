Residents are being urged not to throw batteries in the bin - after a bin lorry caught fire in Peterborough.

Fire fighters were called to Lincoln Road, Millfield at 9am on Tuesday when the fire broke out.

Today, a Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Batteries can be a fire hazard, especially when they are compacted and damaged when mixed in with household waste. The spark can ignite the highly reactive lithium, leading to a fire.

A fire caused by batteries earlier this year. Pic: Cambs Fire and Rescue

“We would urge residents to make sure they dispose of batteries correctly at the appropriate recycling facility.

“To safely dispose of them, batteries should be taken to local recycling centres, or, for household batteries, many shops have collection bins in-store.

“You can find your closest collection point online - https://orlo.uk/qtofx.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Fortunately the fire was quickly spotted and contained. No damage was caused to the vehicle and no collections were affected by the incident.

“We would like to remind residents to please dispose of household waste correctly.

“Advice on what items you can dispose of into your refuse and recycling bins can be found at: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/rubbish-and-recycling/bin-waste-advice