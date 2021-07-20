Reports that Bomb squad called to incident in Peterborough park
Police and the bomb squad were called to a Peterborough park last night aftera resident had discovered a suspected World War Two grenade according to reports on social media.
Emergency services were called to the Paston Ridings area of the city last night (July 19) and reports in the area say a resident alerted them after he found a suspected Second World grenade in a bag on a bench off Stowehill Road.
Reports in the area say the bomb squad were called to the area and parkland off Severn Close was sealed off temporarily while the suspected grenade was made safe.
Reports on social media have suggested that the bag contained what appeared to be a Russian grenade dating back to the Second World War.
The PT has approached police to confirm details.
More as we have it.