Work still underway to ensure Peterborough's £65 million Station Quarter plans do not miss new Government deadline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

High profile project missed first deadline

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is still being carried out to complete a crucial piece of work to secure Government approval for Peterborough’s multi-million pound Station Quarter plans.

Officials at Peterborough City Council and the Combined Authority are striving to ensure the full business case for the £65 million transformation of Peterborough train station and the surrounding area is completed for this month’s deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work is already overdue with the full business case originally planned to have been submitted to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) last autumn.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority issued an ‘amber’ warning last August for the Station Quarter plans after worries were voiced that the project might miss its March 2026 completion date, which is a requirement for it to secure £48 million of Government Levelling Up funds that have been earmarked for the project.

As a result the Peterborough Station Quarter Steering Group, made up of members of the Combined Authority, the council, train operator LNER and Network Rail, agreed to postpone the full business case submission from October 2024 to January 2025.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are close to finalising the Full Business Case and are on track to submit it back to the Government soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A schedule of timelines for the project are expected to be unveiled in the near future.

Plans for the Station Quarter involve creating a new western entrance and car park – to create a double-sided station – with the entrance off Thorpe Road.

The eastern station building will be refurbished and there will be a user-friendly approach to the station with a sweeping approach from the Queensgate roundabout.

There will be a new look station area, a new taxi drop off/ pick up point, cyclist friendly roads, footpaths, landscaping and planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Combined Authority Mayor Nik Johnson has previously reassured the public that the project will be completed.

He said: “The Peterborough Station Quarter will be delivered and it will be delivered very well, but we have to do it transparently, honestly and be pragmatic about the whole process.”