Whittlesey by-elections to be held alongside General Election
Two by-elections in Whittlesey will be held alongside voting in the General Election on July 4.
Former Mayor of the town, Kay Mayor has resigned her position from Fenland District Council and Whittlesey Town Council.
She resigned as the town’s mayor just days before announcing that she would be stepping down from both council’s due to personal reasons.
Voters must now cast their ballots to fill the vacancies on n the Whittlesey South Ward of Fenland District Council and the St Andrews Ward of Whittlesey Town Council.
Fenland District Council is responsible for administering the parliamentary constituency of North East Cambridgeshire in the UK General Election and the two Whittlesey by-elections.
Anyone wishing to stand as a candidate in any of these elections must submit nomination papers to the Council before 4pm on Friday June 7. The list of candidates will be published on this date.
Nomination papers must be hand-delivered to the Elections Team during office hours (10am to 4pm). To make an appointment, email [email protected] or call 01354 654321.
Poll cards for everyone currently registered to vote in Fenland will be posted out w/c Monday 3 June.
Residents in Whittlesey will receive two poll cards – one for the General Election and one for the by-elections.
The by-election poll card is due to arrive by the second week of June.
Those wanting to use postal voting must apply by 5pm on Wednesday 19 June from www.fenland.gov.uk/postalvote.