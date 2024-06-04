Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Whittlesey resigned in May.

Two by-elections in Whittlesey will be held alongside voting in the General Election on July 4.

Former Mayor of the town, Kay Mayor has resigned her position from Fenland District Council and Whittlesey Town Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She resigned as the town’s mayor just days before announcing that she would be stepping down from both council’s due to personal reasons.

Kay Mayor has resigned her position.

Voters must now cast their ballots to fill the vacancies on n the Whittlesey South Ward of Fenland District Council and the St Andrews Ward of Whittlesey Town Council.

Fenland District Council is responsible for administering the parliamentary constituency of North East Cambridgeshire in the UK General Election and the two Whittlesey by-elections.

Anyone wishing to stand as a candidate in any of these elections must submit nomination papers to the Council before 4pm on Friday June 7. The list of candidates will be published on this date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nomination papers must be hand-delivered to the Elections Team during office hours (10am to 4pm). To make an appointment, email [email protected] or call 01354 654321.

Poll cards for everyone currently registered to vote in Fenland will be posted out w/c Monday 3 June.

Residents in Whittlesey will receive two poll cards – one for the General Election and one for the by-elections.

The by-election poll card is due to arrive by the second week of June.