Westminster Life: ​Renters' Rights is a game-changer

Last week, I met a resident in Orton Longueville who, after just a year in a privately rented property, has recently been served with a no-fault eviction notice, writes Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

The stress she and her family are now going through is enormous – looking for new properties that she can afford, dealing with the costs of moving, and having to consider transferring her children to a new school, if they can’t find a new home close to their current one.

For too long, renters in North West Cambridgeshire and across the country have faced insecure (and sometimes unsafe) living conditions. I’ve heard from so many people in our community who worry about sudden rent hikes, no-fault evictions, or landlords who aren’t responsive to urgent repair needs.

Private renters here, like the 11 million across England, deserve a fairer, safer place to call home. That’s why the Labour Government’s new Renters’ Rights Bill is such a game-changer – it’s about levelling the playing field and providing the security renters need to live and work in peace.

Housing instability disrupts lives, affecting work, school and relationships. This bill tackles that head-on by ending section 21 no-fault evictions, which have made it easy for landlords to evict tenants with little notice or justification – a mechanism some landlords use in bad faith to remove tenants who complain about poor conditions. Instead, renters in North West Cambridgeshire will have assured tenancies, allowing people to stay in their homes for as long as they follow the terms of their lease – unless the landlord has a valid reason to ask them to leave.

For families, students and employees in our area, this means finally being able to put down roots without fearing sudden upheaval.

The bill also targets a key issue here in North West Cambridgeshire: the quality of rented homes. With the Decent Homes Standard now set to apply to the rented sector, landlords will need to meet certain quality and safety benchmarks. The bill will also introduce a requirement for landlords to address serious hazards promptly – meaning no one in our area will be left to live with black mould or faulty wiring that endangers their health.

Beyond safety and security, this bill is about basic fairness. For too long, renters on housing benefit, single parents, or those with pets have faced discrimination. Under the new law, it will be illegal for landlords to deny housing based on benefits or family status – a shift that gives vulnerable renters in our area a fair shot at finding a stable home.

And while we know many landlords in our community are responsive and responsible, this bill ensures accountability for those who aren’t. A new Private Rented Sector Ombudsman will give tenants a clear avenue for complaints, making it easier to resolve issues without costly court proceedings.

This is the difference a Labour government makes, and I am so proud to be part of driving this change for our community. Everyone deserves to live in a decent home, and renting shouldn’t mean sacrificing stability or safety.