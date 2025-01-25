Westminster Life: Building a sustainable Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I want to ensure that affordable housing and sustainable development are at the heart of Peterborough’s future, writes Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

Recently I met with Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook, along with Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, and Dennis Jones (Labour Leader of Peterborough City Council) to discuss our ongoing commitment to affordable housing and sustainable growth, as well as how we can ensure proper infrastructure in our city.

As Peterborough grows, it’s crucial that new developments are planned with the community’s needs in mind, enhancing quality of life for everyone.

There’s been lots of coverage recently of the decision by Peterborough City Council to approve plans for new housing and a leisure village on the former East of England Showground. This is something a lot of residents have written to me about, including supporters of Peterborough Panthers - who operated from the site until relatively recently.

The meeting with Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook

I had meetings with local residents, as well as the developers, where I was clear that if the council did approve the application, I would work to hold developers to account on delivering the affordable housing and leisure facilities that have been promised, as well as the infrastructure. When the council’s Planning Committee first considered the applications, I wrote to them raising a number of issues that I believe needed to be addressed.

Now that the council has given planning permission, there will be a negotiation to agree “section 106 contributions”, which are financial contributions the developer must make towards new school provision, healthcare facilities and other services that current and new residents need. These are substantial – for example, over £20 million is likely to be allocated for new schools alone.

This is where the balance between development and preservation becomes crucial. Labour’s approach to housing, which prioritises sustainable development and community involvement, offers a pathway to achieving this balance. By focusing on developing brownfield sites first and ensuring new builds come with the facilities and infrastructure that we need, we can work to create a better narrative on growth, and make sure it benefits our city.

Let’s be honest – Peterborough has had to deal with a lot of “bad growth” in the past – developers have been able to build unaffordable housing without taking communities’ needs into account. But we’re turning a corner.

Labour’s commitment to restoring mandatory housing targets and supporting local authorities with additional planning resources is a step in the right direction. These measures aim to ensure that developments aren’t just about increasing housing numbers but about creating well-designed, sustainable communities that people are proud to call home.

By focusing on thoughtful planning and sustainable growth, we can ensure that Peterborough continues to be a great place to live, both now and in the years to come. As we move forward, the focus must be on creating homes that meet the needs of our community while respecting the city’s rich history – and I’ll be working to ensure that happens.