Westminster Life: A call to arms for the city

This summer’s record visitor numbers at the Lido prove what Peterborough can achieve when we pull together with confidence and pride, writes city MP Andrew Pakes.

With 26,000 people enjoying the Lido so far, up from 15,000 at this point last year, and over 9,500 tickets sold for the Dr Who exhibition at the Museum, it’s been a bumper season. Both venues, not long ago, had their futures cast into doubt by the council. Each boasts dedicated staff and real potential, but too often, they’ve been kept in the shadows.

It’s clear: where there’s a will, there’s a way. These successes aren’t accidents, they show what happens when we back our city and believe in what we have to offer. Our city faces real challenges, but we have fantastic businesses, arts, and cultural attractions that deserve to be shouted about. This summer alone, I’ve seen that energy first-hand: from strolling along the Shaun the Sheep trail, to visiting Flag Fen’s world-class heritage site, to taking in the open beauty of Nene Park.

A few years ago, the Tourism Collective came together, full of energy and ideas, to set out how we could grow our visitor economy. Peterborough sits at the crossroads of the road and rail network, perfectly placed for visitors from across the country.

Yet in 2025, despite all that promise, their plan remains stuck on the shelf. Local government is caught in a cycle of past mistakes, like the ill-fated hotel debacle, that has sapped ambition and slowed action. There has been some progress: securing 10 new police officers for the city centre and the east (not nearly enough, but a start), and standing up to the unchecked growth of betting shops. But these basics are only the start of what we need.

If the council is serious about regeneration, we need to promote Peterborough’s reputation with conviction. That means putting our best foot forward, cleaning up our city centre, marketing our assets, and championing our arts and heritage. Other cities would give anything for a cathedral as magnificent as ours, world-class heritage like Flag Fen, or the beauty of the John Clare countryside right on their doorstep.

With the Lido turning 90 next year, it’s the perfect time to celebrate its art deco charm and special place in our story. We need politicians from every party, at all levels, pulling together. The council should recognise the Tourism Collective’s hard work and finally invest properly in delivering their plan.

With renewed energy going into the Station Quarter, the ARU Peterborough expansion, and a new pool in the future, we have a real opportunity to transform Peterborough for everyone, not just the city centre. But if the council can’t deliver, then it must be honest and let others take the lead. Leadership and ambition are what’s needed now. I’m committed to playing my part, and from my conversations, I know many in our community stand ready to do the same.