Outgoing Conservative MP Shailesh Vara has issued a rallying call for the party to unite after a devastating night.

The former North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has warned his Conservative colleagues to unite or face being in opposition for a long time.

Mr Vara was a surprise loser on a night where even MPs in traditionally the safest Conservative seats- such as North West Cambridgeshire- were in serious danger and even lost their seats.

Mr Vara had served his constituency for the last 19 years and was hoping to retain his seat for a fifth time but was beaten by just 39 votes of Labour’s Sam Carling.

Shailesh Vara prior to the announcement of the results for North West Cambridgeshire. Photo: David Lowndes.

In his departing speech, he wished Keir Starmer and the incoming Labour government well, thanked his constituents for all their support over the years as well as issuing a plea for the Conservative Party to unite in the face of electoral disaster.

Mr Vara said: “My congratulations to Sam Carling on his victory.

“The central feature of a democracy is that the pendulum of power swings at regular intervals and it has certainly swung today in a huge way.

“I congratulate Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour government for this massive victory that will go down in history. I wish them well as they govern Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“Any party that is in government has difficulties and it is not easy to govern this great country of ours with all the issues and problems that there are and that will arise.

“I genuinely wish Sir Keir, as the new prime minister, well, as he seeks to do good for the citizens of the United Kingdom.

“The Conservative Party will of course have to reflect very carefully as to why it has faced this defeat in this manner. That is a debate and discussion for another day but I will say this; when that discussion takes place, I hope that those involved reflect very carefully as to whether the Conservative Party should fight amongst itself and therefore be in opposition.

“If they continue to fight among themselves, the opposition benches will welcome them for a very long time.

"Does the Conservative Party instead unite and in so doing takes the fight to the opposition?

“If that is the case, the Conservative Party will be back in business and with a chance of being in government again.

“I would urge my Conservative colleagues to think well and hard as to where they wish to be in the years to come. In resolving the issue of whether they fight among themselves or fight the opposition, they will find the answer to whether they want the comfort of the opposition benches or the responsibility to serve the nation on the government benches.

"No person can ask for a greater privilege or honour”

“I wish to thank all the people of North West Cambridgeshire for giving me the privilege and honour of serving them both locally and nationally for nearly 20 years.

“No person can ask for a greater privilege or honour than to be elected by their peers to serve them in parliament and I have enjoyed all my time as their MP.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to my campaign team who have worked so hard throughout this campaign and indeed before.

“My thanks also to Matt Gladstone and all his staff who had to go through a full recount. For that I’m grateful and I thank you.