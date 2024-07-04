WATCH: General Election 2024: First ballot box arrives at Peterborough count
The first ballot box has arrived at the Kingsgate Conference Centre in Peterborough as counting begins for the General Election.
The first box arrived from the Gladstone Park centre at 22.13pm, less than 15 minutes after polls closed.
Further boxes arrived shortly afterwards, as counting began.
The first boxes have also arrived for the North West Cambridgeshire count, as the scores of votes are sorted for verification and counting.
A steady stream of ballot boxes is expected to arrive throughout the night, with results expected in the early hours of the morning.
