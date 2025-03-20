WATCH: Council receives £3.2 million funding to support vulnerable Peterborough households

Councillor Alison Jones says there is 'no shame in asking for support'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council has received £3.2 million in funding from the government to support households and help prevent poverty in the area.

The Household Support Fund provides crisis support to vulnerable households who are in the most need with the cost of essentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also provides preventative support to stop vulnerable households from falling into, or falling further into, crisis.

The funding will be used to support families in need in Peterborough

The money can be spent on essentials like food, water, energy bills and clothing as well as advice services and targeted support.

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet met on March 20 to approve the authority’s overall approach to the delivery of the fund.

After the meeting, cabinet member for housing and communities, councillor Alison Jones, said: “The target is to keep people as much as they can out of debt and to help with issues that they may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a really diverse portfolio that we are able to offer to residents that need it most in the city. It’s only a good thing and I’m delighted that we’ve been once again granted it by the government.”

The council has previously used funding to provide food vouchers to pupils eligible for free school meals during the school holidays, helping to reduce the pressure on families, particularly during the summer and Christmas periods.

It is proposed that the following vouchers should be awarded this year: • May, October and February half terms – £10 per eligible pupil • Easter and Christmas end of terms – £30 per eligible pupil • Summer holidays – £50 per eligible pupil

Funding of £2,075,000 is proposed to be spent to administer the school holiday voucher scheme for 2025/6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of £563,000 is proposed to be allocated to various community organisations to provide food, advice and other essentials, such as Age UK, Barnardos, and Light Project Peterborough.

Funding of £150,000 is also proposed to be granted to Citizens’ Advice Peterborough.

Cllr Jones added: “We are fully aware that times are still tough for many residents and we will continue to do all we can to help those in urgent need. As we always say, there is absolutely no shame in asking for support and I would urge anyone struggling to get in touch with us and consider the help available.”

Remaining funding will be used within the council’s Housing Needs team for homeless prevention and engagement.