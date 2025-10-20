Town Hall View: Working together to boost tourism

Peterborough Tourist Board has launched

In my first few days of being Leader of the Council I appeared on the radio to answer questions about my support for plans to raise Peterborough's profile as a visitor destination of choice, writes cllr Shabina Qayyum.

I said that I passionately believe that our city has always had a story worth telling - from our rich heritage and green spaces to our vibrant communities and cultural scene.

I also promised to prioritise the promotion of our city’s many attractions on a local and national level and to support efforts by a range of partners involved in leisure and tourism across the city to see progress in this area.

So, I was absolutely delighted to see the launch of our phenomenal new Peterborough Tourist Board and Discover Peterborough website.

Like with many projects that aim to bring sizeable change, starting is usually the hardest part. There is no perfect time, and we know there is still lots to do, but what’s key is that we’ve started.

This is more than a website - it's a platform for collaboration. The board brings together partners from across the city, including our MP Andrew Pakes, united by a shared aim to grow our visitor economy and raise Peterborough's profile as a destination of choice.

With the council as a member of the board, we’re committed to helping shape a stronger, more joined-up approach to tourism, but know we can’t do it alone.

Tourism matters. It supports local jobs, drives footfall to our high streets and brings a new energy to the city. By working closely with the Combined Authority and aligning with national priorities we're laying the groundwork to become a recognised Local Visitor Economy (LVEP), unlocking new opportunities for investment, promotion and growth.

This is just the beginning. Discover Peterborough will evolve and needs input from our communities, businesses and visitors. It's a living project - one that reflects the pride we have in our city and the potential we see in its future.

We’ve also been given a timeline for enhancing Cathedral Square and the Guildhall. At Full Council last week, a motion passed which asked for work to be revisited on potential future uses. I’m pleased to say that since feasibility studies were undertaken in 2024, we are working with many stakeholders on this, including conservation and heritage. Our historic city centre is one of, if not, the most important pieces in our tourism jigsaw and has been underutilised for too long.

I invite everyone to get involved, explore the website and help us shape the next chapter of Peterborough’s tourism journey.

At last week’s Full Council meeting members also supported a motion on gambling aimed at tackling the negative impacts of this addiction afflicting our communities.

Councillor Asim Mahmood proposed an amendment to the motion, including to recognise the Government’s plans to give councils powers to block unwanted shops including betting shops, and to support a growing coalition of over 30 councils, led by Brent, calling for urgent reform to reduce gambling harms and restore powers to local authorities.

The motion commits us, amongst other things, to working with local health partners, schools, and community groups to raise awareness of gambling harms, and to support prevention education programmes for young people. We’ll also be reviewing the council’s licensing policies to ensure we are using all available powers to restrict clustering of gambling premises in vulnerable areas.

It was good to see cross party support for this motion, and for many of the items discussed at the Full Council meeting. It was great to see constructive scrutiny coming from all political parties, and a more positive tone in general.

When I came to power, I heralded the dawn of a new era for politics in Peterborough, with greater collaboration and kindness between members and increased transparency. I hope those residents watching the meeting last week saw that vision in action.