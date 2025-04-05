Town Hall View: Vote to maintain the ‘golden thread’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​In last week’s column I updated you on what was happening locally around plans for local government re-organisation, writes city council leader Dennis Jones (Labour).

It’s been 50 years since such a shake-up for local councils. This was when the large metropolitan boroughs such as Greater Manchester, where I grew up, were created.

It was so long ago that I was studying politics at school myself!

So, in my view, I welcome reorganisation. The main benefit will be that local people in a combined authority area, such as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, will have more say in decision making, effectively devolving power from Westminster to the combined authority and our city.

Out campaigning with Anna Smith in the Fletton and Woodston ward.

There aren’t any local elections this year, apart from Barnack where former councillor Irene Walsh has stood down, but residents across the whole city will have the chance to have their say on the mayoral elections.

This is why voting in the mayoral election on 1 May is so important. What would I hope you will do? Not only vote Labour (of course!) but, more importantly, vote for Anna Smith. I have known Anna for over two years now and have worked with her as fellow representatives on the combined authority.

To misquote Monty Python: What has the Combined Authority ever done for me?

Over the past eight years it has helped to establish several major schemes, including our university, ARU Peterborough, and is actively working with the council and other partners to re-vamp the Station Quarter.

Many highways improvements that you see around you, such as the re-vamped Junction 3 at Serpentine Green and Junction 15 of the Nene Parkway were funded by the CPCA, as will the forthcoming projects in Lincoln Road and Thorpe Wood.

It was also the Combined Authority that launched the Tiger bus pass, offering bus fares for just £1 for those under 25, helping to make public transport more affordable for young people.

Wow! Really? Yes. And with Anna as mayor, she truly does know where Peterborough is. She also stepped in as mayor whilst current mayor, Dr Nik Johnson, had treatment for his heart condition and is a true advocate for our city.

Only last weekend, I had the pleasure of campaigning with her in our Fletton and Woodston ward.

There are, of course, candidates chosen to represent parties across the political spectrum. My ask, nevertheless, is to maintain the “golden thread” running from a Labour administration here in the city, supported by our two hard working MPs, Andrew and Sam, through Anna to Central Government to ensure our city and authority’s voice is heard in the corridors of power, as the many examples of funding and action begin to bear fruit.

I would like to remind everyone that in order to have your say in the elections this year you must be registered to vote, and time is running out to register. The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Friday 11 April. It takes just five minutes to apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

I was absolutely delighted to hear that the Cathedral’s fund-raising campaign to help it stay open has surpassed its £300,000 target.

This is an incredible achievement in a short space of time, made possible by the generosity of over 1,000 donors. Thanks to them, the future of the historic venue looks much brighter today, so a big well done to everyone involved.

Not only will this mean that visitors can continue to enjoy the Cathedral, but also that the venue can continue hosting successful events and exhibitions.

As a growing city, we need big attractions to ensure that people keep coming here and view Peterborough as a great place to live, work and play.

Finally, I’m sure many parents will be relieved to hear that there is plenty for children to do over the Easter school holiday.

On Saturday youngsters can enjoy recycling-themed fun and games as part of the ‘Spring Recycling Trail’ taking place in the Queensgate shopping centre from 11am – 2pm next to the former John Lewis store. The event is aimed at raising awareness of recycling and admission is free.

On a similar note, Easter goodies can be won at a Scavenger Hunt being held by our Family Hubs teams.

It takes place in Central Park on Tuesday from 10am until 2pm and there is no need to book, just drop by and enjoy the adventure!