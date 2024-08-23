Town Hall View: An exciting development with massive potential

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are working together with partners to dramatically re-vamp the city’s train station and the area around it, known as the Station Quarter, in an exciting development with massive potential, writes city council leader Dennis Jones.

In case you don’t know, we are proposing to create a double-sided station with a new western entrance, refreshed eastern station buildings as well as providing better connectivity to the city centre.

Whilst our current station is adequate, this will be much better and more welcoming, in my opinion. We are a rapidly growing city, after all, and the station is the first impression many people get of Peterborough, so we want to make it a great one!

This week we launched a public engagement on the proposals and I would urge everyone to have their say on this game-changing initiative

An artist impression of the view from the Queensgate Roundabout towards the city centre

Currently, existing public spaces and pedestrian and cycle routes are disconnected despite the station’s proximity to the city centre. A clearly marked, more intuitive and accessible route for everyone is required.

Alongside our project partners – The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, LNER, and Network Rail, we share a huge ambition to bring forward a new quarter for the city that everyone can enjoy and benefit from.

By investing in our station, we will create a new, attractive gateway into the city, helping bring more people here to visit, live, work and invest. This project is the seed for further development and future phases, creating new jobs, houses, and opportunities.

As part of the public engagement, we will be hosting a series of pop-up events in and around the city centre and station to talk to people about the project. Details of where and when will be posted on our website and social media accounts.

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council

I encourage everyone, whether you live, work, study or occasionally visit Peterborough to have your say.

As the project moves towards submitting a Full Business Case to Government early next year, it is important we understand how people feel about the station now and what they want from it in future.

The survey closes at 11:59pm on Friday 27 September. To have your say, visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/psq-consultation. Paper copies are also available at the Town Hall reception, and they can also be requested by emailing [email protected] for collection in council buildings.

I’m delighted that construction of ARU Peterborough’s new £30million Lab building, which incorporates a ‘Living Lab’, to be used by the community as well as students, has been completed.

The Lab, which is situated adjacent to the existing University House building, will support students and apprentices studying mainly in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) fields. This will help to further increase higher skills in the city and region, supporting local growth and investment.

The Lab building includes a microbiology lab, tissue culture lab, a range of engineering workshops and other high quality teaching spaces. The Living Lab element will feature exhibits and events and will aim to inspire people into learning more about STEM, including through ARU Peterborough’s curriculum and courses. It will also link with local libraries, museums and arts venues to create a cultural hub.

Our city’s university is growing and becoming more established and renowned year by year. The launch of the Living Lab is an important step as this will not only benefit students, but thousands of residents and visitors who have an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The official launch event for the AEPG Great Eastern Run took place at the Cathedral on Monday, with the race itself now less than two months away.

The much-anticipated event, organised by Good Running Events and supported by the council, takes place on Sunday 13 October and is set to attract thousands of participants and spectators.

To help the event run smoothly, volunteers are urgently required to carry out key roles on the day, including route marshals, course and signage set up and race pack preparation.

If you can spare the time, volunteering at the Great Eastern Run is a fantastic experience and full training will be given, you can find out more here.

It’s been another anxious week for Peterborough’s young people as they wait for their GCSE results. Congratulations to everyone who has received their grades. I hope you achieved what you hoped you would. If you have not done as well as you had hoped for there is support and a way forward. It is also important to remember that the world does not end here.

Back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, I received my A level results. I clearly recall my History teacher looking over his half-moon glasses to comment on my results: “Pretty feeble”. But, hey, look how I have turned out! Hmm, on second thoughts...

In all seriousness, I want to assure everyone that there is plenty of support available, especially for those who haven’t got the grades they wanted.

For careers advice you can go to https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk or call their helpline 0800 100 900. Anyone who is still anxious or struggling can visit www.keep-your-head.com/cyp.

Nothing of the sort existed back then so do make the most of it being there – for you! And finally, I’m looking forward to visiting the Peterborough Beer Festival this week with friends as I am sure many of you will be as well. Whilst I personally prefer sitting in a pub with a pint and a game of dominoes (yes, I am that old), the beer festival is always an excellent event, drawing crowds from near and far.

As usual the festival line-up promises something for everyone, with my personal favourites, the Palmy Ukulele Band, set to perform on Friday afternoon. The band started off in the Palmerston Arms a few years back when the landlord at the time played the Ukulele and they always put on a good show!

Well done and thank you to the team of volunteers who keep and serve the beer in fine fettle throughout the festival, making it such a fantastic event for the city.