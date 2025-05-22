The roles are very different yet often confused

Peterborough has two different mayors who have very different roles which are often confused – but what is it that they actually do?

Long-serving city councillor Judy Fox was recently declared the new Mayor of Peterborough, with a term of office lasting one year.

Former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow was recently elected as the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), with a term of office lasting four years.

CPCA Mayor Paul Bristow and Mayor of Peterborough Judy Fox Photo: LDRS/Peterborough City Council

Each position holds different powers and responsibilities, and they both play an important part in our communities.

What does the Mayor of Peterborough do?

The Mayor of Peterborough is a largely ceremonial role and holds much less power than the CPCA mayor.

In May of each year, a long-serving Peterborough councillor is appointed as the Mayor of Peterborough.

Peterborough City Council’s website states: “The mayor is seen as a symbol of continuity, a recognisable and ever-present factor in people’s experiences, effectively connecting the present with the past.

“It is also a symbol of an open society as the choice of mayor is no longer restricted. The first citizen can, and does, come from any class, gender or ethnic background.”

The Mayor of Peterborough plays a key democratic role as they act as a politically impartial chair of Peterborough City Council, making sure that proper conduct takes place in full council meetings.

They also act as an ambassador for the city, locally, nationally and internationally. As Peterborough’s first citizen, the mayor is expected to speak and act for all the diverse communities in the city.

The Mayor of Peterborough is frequently invited to attend events in the community, such as openings and fundraising events organised by voluntary organisations.

Fundraising events are also held for the mayor’s charities, which the mayor chooses as the start of the civic year.

The councillor at the top of the list of seniority is eligible for the role of mayor, provided that they have not previously served as mayor.

A councillor may opt to decline the offer of the position of mayor.

If a councillor does accept the role, a proposer will be sought to nominate the councillor at the annual council mayor making meeting.

Councillor Judy Fox was declared Mayor of Peterborough at an annual council meeting on May 19, 2025.

She is the first woman to hold the position in 11 years.

What does the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough do?

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough holds greater power and leads the region’s combined authority, receiving a salary of around £91,000 a year.

Established in 2017, the CPCA works with local councils, government departments and agencies, universities and businesses to help grow the local and national economy.

It is the transport authority for the area, meaning it puts together a local transport plan which sets out the transport related infrastructure improvements it aims to make in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The combined authority mayor, currently Paul Bristow, is responsible for a £20 million annual budget, as well as having devolved powers to spend up to £800 million on local housing, infrastructure and jobs.

They also chair a combined authority board, which includes representatives of the region’s seven constituent councils: Cambridge City Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, East Cambridgeshire District Council, Fenland District Council, Huntingdonshire District Council, Peterborough City Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council.

The board also includes the chair of the region’s business board, the police and crime commissioner, the chair of the fire authority, and the chair of the NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board.

CPCA currently has a £328m capital programme and £333m revenue budget over the mayoral term period of 2025-2029 to deliver its priorities.

Examples of the things that have been done under the previous mayors’ leadership include the subsidising of certain bus services, the decision to move forward with bus franchising, and the introduction of the Tiger Bus Pass, which offers £1 bus fares for under 25s.

The mayor can also ask to make changes to the mayoral precept, which is added to household council tax bills.

This charge was introduced for the first time in 2023; the tax was increased in 2024 from £12 to £36 for a Band D household, but was frozen for this financial year.

The combined authority mayor makes important decisions for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and provides a single, clear point of accountability.