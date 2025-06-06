Step forward for Great Haddon development in Peterborough

The council has now approved matters such as access, layout, scale and appearance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have taken a step forward for a 316-home development which will form part of the wider Great Haddon settlement south of Peterborough.

The Great Haddon urban extension was approved by Peterborough City Council in 2015 and will comprise 5,350 homes, a district shopping centre, three primary schools, one secondary school and other facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its latest addition will see 316 homes built on agricultural land, accessed off the Yaxley Loop Road which is now referred to as Lodge Way.

The Great Haddon development is one of the biggest in Peterborough. Photo: David Wilson Homes/Barratt

Applicant, David Wilson Homes, submitted a reserved matters application for the site which set out details on the development’s access, layout, scale, appearance and landscape.

This was approved on June 3, meaning construction can now begin subject to various conditions.

A planning statement submitted by Carter Jonas on behalf of David Wilson Homes noted that the new homes would be of “high quality and sustainable design”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Distinctive character areas that respond to the specific local context have been identified and incorporated into the design of the residential area, which together will create a strong sense of place,” the statement added.

It is hoped the development will provide a “seamless transition” from Phase 1 to the east, which saw the construction of 347 homes, and “build on its success”.

Out of the 316 homes to be built, 265 will be private market housing while 51 will be affordable. They will be a mixture of one to five-bedroom homes.

Elsewhere in Great Haddon, construction of a 420-place primary school is due to begin in late summer and finish in September 2026, subject to planning permission being granted in July.

Last month, The Hampton Academies Trust was appointed by the Department for Education (DfE) as the trust which will operate the new school.