South Kesteven Councillor quits Reform two weeks after joining

Rosemary Trollope-Bellew represents the Casewick ward near Stamford

A South Kesteven councillor has left the Reform party, just two weeks after joining.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew switched her allegiance to the party on Friday, February 28, according to the council website.

However on Tuesday, March 11, councillors were informed that she was sitting as an unaligned Independent councillor once more.

At the time of writing, Cllr Trollope-Bellew hasn’t responded to questions on why she left so suddenly.

A spokesperson for the Reform party said: “Councillor Trollope-Bellew was never authorised to represent the party as a Reform UK councillor.

“Whilst we wish her well, our focus remains on winning council seats in May’s local elections, where we will be standing in every single seat across Lincolnshire.”

This isn’t the first time Cllr Trollope-Bellew, who represents the Casewick ward near Stamford, has switched parties.

She previously belonged to the Conservative party and served as the Cabinet member for Culture while they controlled South Kesteven District Council.

She left in January 2023, although continued supporting the Tory leader.

Rows have broken out in Reform over the last week between former leader Nigel Farage and MP Rupert Lowe, who has been suspended from the party.

The Metropolitan Police say they’re investigating verbal threats made between December and February to party chairman Zia Yusuf.

Reform has previously said it will stand candidates in every seat for May’s Lincolnshire County Council elections, while former MP Andrea Jenkyns aims for the mayoral race.