Some councillors ‘perplexed’ after MP calls for greater investment in area of Peterborough

Some councillors were reportedly left confused after an MP called for greater investment in an area of Peterborough.

North West Cambridgeshire Labour MP Sam Carling recently visited the Ortons, an area which he claimed had “suffered a lack of investment for too long”.

“Residents deserve safer streets, better services, and more opportunities for young people, and I will continue pushing for the resources our area needs,” he said.

Mr Carling argued that further government support could help fund areas such as the development and improvement of local infrastructure, improved street safety and community policing initiatives, as well as new opportunities and activities for young people and families.

In a social media video, where he filmed some houses in an area of Orton Goldhay, he said: “I think there is a real case to be made for more government investment right here in Orton, because when local people have the funding they need and the powers to decide how it’s used, everyone benefits.

“So that’s what I’m going to fight for. It’s time for Orton to get its fair share.”

Independent Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson said she and other councillors in the ward, including Green Party city councillor Nicola Day and parish council chair Jenny Farnham, were “scratching their heads” as to why Mr Carling visited the Ortons without contacting them first.

She said: “He’s come here, which of course he is perfectly welcome to do, but not contacted any of us. And then we’ve seen this slightly off colour video, from our point of view, as it’s not a message about Orton that we share really.”

Cllr Stevenson said she sent an email to Mr Carling alongside Cllr Day and Cllr Farnham, asking if he would meet them to discuss what the residents felt was best for the area.

She added: “There are other parts of Orton that are not so great and could use investment, definitely. But we were a bit perplexed when we saw where that was filmed.”

In response, Mr Carling said: “Residents in Orton have raised real concerns with me about anti-social behaviour, policing, and the need for more opportunities for young people since I was elected.

“Since sharing the video, I’ve had even more feedback online – and locally – underlining just how strongly residents feel about the need for investment in the area.

“Every ward in Peterborough has a mix of affluent and less affluent neighbourhoods. Wanting safer streets doesn’t mean the area is unsafe – it’s about giving communities reassurance and support for the area to thrive.

“That’s what I’m pushing for, and I look forward to working with councillors and parish representatives to make sure the Ortons get their fair share.”

Independent city councillor Kirsty Knight, who represents the Orton Waterville ward, supported Mr Carling’s call for more investment, particularly in Orton Goldhay, Orton Malborne and Orton Brimbles.

She said: “The biggest issue that we have had in those areas is a lack of parking and it has caused a massive issue with neighbour disputes. It’s been a nightmare.”

Cllr Knight agreed with Mr Carling that the Ortons had been overlooked in the past in terms of investment.

She added: “We have food hubs to help support people twice a week. We have got a huge community base and everyone jumps up and helps each other, but we do not get anything else.

“It is nice that you’ve got Sam Carling who is not just coming out at election time and he’s coming out and pushing for more money to go into the Ortons. I’m 100 per cent behind him.”