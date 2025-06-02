'Significant strides' being made in improving children's services in Peterborough following 'Inadequate' Ofsted inspection

Children’s services delivered by Peterborough City Council were found to be ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted in November 2023.

Improvements to children's services in Peterborough are being made at pace and as a priority, according to a recent Ofsted monitoring visit.

Since then, the council has made significant improvement, which has been highlighted by inspectors in April.

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council's Cabinet Member for Children's Services.

During the visit, which was the third since the authority was judged as inadequate, inspectors reviewed the council’s family safeguarding service, focussing on children subject to child protection plans and children in need.

They stated: “The Director of Children’s Services continues to drive improvement with pace and is supported by the Chief Executive officer and corporate and political leaders. Children are recognised as a corporate priority following the refresh of the Peterborough’s corporate plan in April 2025.”

Inspectors found that senior leaders are highly ambitious for children and well informed to support children in need of help and protection. They added that the leadership team have a good understanding of current performance and are actively addressing areas for improvement.

They also noted that social workers have developed and sustained positive relationships with children and families, providing continuity and enabling positive change. They added that children are benefiting from effective intervention and support, provided by experienced and knowledgeable child practitioners.

Their report stated that most children receive help and support at the right level. When risks to children escalate because of parental mental health concerns, domestic abuse or substance misuse, there is a timely and proportionate response.

Inspectors also identified areas that the service needs to continue to improve, citing some delays for specialist assessments and the need for health professionals to provide reports updating professionals about children’s health needs.

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council's Cabinet Member for Children's Services, said: "We are fully committed to ensuring better outcomes for all children in our care and will continue to work with our care leavers, staff and partners to sustain and build on these improvements. I want to especially thank all of the children and families, as well as our practitioners and staff for their hard and continued dedicated work for children and their families.

“However, as the Ofsted inspectors state, there is still much work to be done which we are focussed on delivering. The progress we have made clearly shows once again that this administration’s collaborative approach to working is highly effective and is making positive change happen.”