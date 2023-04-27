A Peterborough resident has called for action to improve safety on a city roundabout – saying it is ‘only a matter of time’ before someone is run over.

Mark Nucita lives near the roundabout, at the junction of Park Farm and Whittlesey Road in Stanground, and has said that unless bushes and shrubs are cut back, an accident will happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark called for action ‘before a serious accident, or worse, a fatality’ happens. He said: “The roundabout just needs the bushes removing and lowering to kerb height to give a clear view from the crossing.

Mark said the roundabout was dangerous

“The roundabout at the other end of whittlesey road near the fire station is low this one needs to be the same.

"Its only a matter of time before someone gets run over due to the lack of visibility on the crossing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roundabout is managed by Persimmon Homes, who were recently criticised for the state of the dual carriageway on the A605 Cardea Bypass, which was labelled by one city councillor as ‘dangerous’ due to the amount of potholes and other issues.

Work to patch the carriageway on the A605 has now begun, after the Peterborough Telegraph ran a story about the complaints.