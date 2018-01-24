Public gallery to remain shut at Peterborough Town Hall over safety fears as council considers glass barrier

The public gallery at the Town Hall is closed once again for tonight’s Full Council meeting due to “concerns around disruption and safety’.

Peterborough City Council has been shutting the gallery in the Council Chamber since last July when a protest against Cllr Andy Coles led to a meeting being adjourned for a week.

When the meeting was held a week later the council paid a private security firm to help keep the peace.

A review is now being undertaken by the council to determine, a spokeswoman said, “what is required to make it safe in the future.”

One option being considered is putting in a glass barrier.

Since the gallery, which sits at the top of the room, was closed, Full Council meetings have been livestreamed on the council’s Facebook page and in a separate room at the Town Hall.

